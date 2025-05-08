CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: THE ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE WEEKEND ADVANCE

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

SONSIO GRAND PRIX

ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

MAY 9-10, 2025

DETROIT (May 7, 2025 – Chevrolet teams and drivers are prepped and ready for the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Road Course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Being back home again in Indianapolis, Indiana the stage is set for the next NTT INDYCAR SERIES event that marks the start of a busy “Month of May,” for the Series, teams and competitors.

Before the main event, the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Memorial Day weekend, Team Chevy, along with their teams and drivers, will take on a different challenge at the Brickyard, the 2.439-mile, 14-turn infield road course.

“Heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Sonsio Indy Grand Prix on the road course is the perfect segue to our ‘Month of May,” said Mark Stielow, Director Motorsport Competition Engineering. “Momentum from a win in the GP has played out more than once for a Team Chevy driver – Will Power in 2018 and Simon Pagenaud in 2019 – after winning the GP, both ended up with their faces etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy. Being at the Brickyard allows the Chevrolet INDYCAR engineering group and our Ilmor technical partners to acclimate to the historical surroundings. A win on the road course would create the momentum needed to win the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.”

Team Chevy drivers have found victory lane in nine of the 16 races on the road course, including a NTT INDYCAR SERIES best five wins by Team Penske’s Will Power. The Aussie also leads all drivers with pole wins, starting from inside the front row on the famous 5/8ths mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway front straight six times.

One of the newest members of Team Chevy, Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard, who has a string of three straight podium finishes, has past success on the track he made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at in 2021. The Dane has the highest average starting (3.8) and finishing (5.7) of drivers who have made at least three starts on the infield road course.

Lundgaard’s veteran Arrow McLaren teammate, Pato O’Ward, will want to convert his outstanding qualifying efforts into podium results after starting in the top five in his last six races at this track.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will change the tire usage requirement for this weekend’s Sonsio Grand Prix to promote all-out, driving-on-the-limit racing. The sanctioning body will require each entry to utilize two sets of new or used alternate (red) compound tires and new or used primary (black) compound tires from Firestone. The previous requirement mandated that each driver use one new set of red and black tires during the race.

Tune-In Alert

Friday, May 9, 2025

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 9:30am (ET)/8:30am (CT)/7:30am (MT)/6:30am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 1pm (ET)/noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Saturday, May 10, 2025

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/8:30am (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· Sonsio Grand Prix (85 laps) – 4:30pm (ET)/3:30pm (CT)/2:30pm (MT)/1:30pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Team Chevy by the numbers since 2012

· 7 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver championships

· 9 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES manufacturer championships

· 9 – wins on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

· 11 – earned poles on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

· 20 – podiums on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

· 122 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES wins

· 137 – earned NTT INDYCAR SERIES poles

· 219 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races

· 342 NTT INDYCAR SERIES podiums

Team Chevy wins on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 powered entries have won nine of the 16 races on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

· 2021 (August) – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2021 (May) – Rinus VeeKay – Ed Carpenter Racing

· 2020 (October) – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2020 (October) – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

· 2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

· 2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

· 2015 – Will Power – Team Penske

Team Chevy poles on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Drivers powered by Team Chevy have won 11 of the 16 poles on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

· 2022 (July) – Felix Rosenqvist – Arrow McLaren

· 2022 (May) – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2021 (August) – Pato O’Ward – Arrow McLaren

· 2020 (October) – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2020 (October) – Rinus VeeKay – Ed Carpenter Racing

· 2020 (July) – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

· 2015 – Will Power – Team Penske

· 2014 – Sebastian Saavedra – KV Racing Technology

Podiums by Team Chevy drivers and teams at Barber Motorsports Park since 2012: 20

Drivers: Will Power (8), Simon Pagenaud (3), Helio Castroneves (2), Pato O’Ward (2), Rinus VeeKay (2), Juan Montoya (1), Josef Newgarden (1), Alexander Rossi (1)

Teams: Team Penske (15), Arrow McLaren (3), Ed Carpenter (2)

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet: “Feels good to finally be back in the Month of May! We’ve had some unlucky moments to start this season, however we’ve made great progress with our car and know we have the pace to be running up at the front. We’ve already had a test at the Indy GP a few weeks back so we have a good baseline to work with. Hopefully we can get some luck on our side and show the pace that this car has at the Indy GP!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing/Sexton Properties Chevrolet: “We did the test there. The car feels pretty good. It’s hard to say what’s gonna happen. It’s always a very unique weekend in that respect, but I feel confident. I think Mike (Armbrester, his race engineer) and I are making a lot of really good strides in figuring out what I need in the car setup. It’s always nice to kick off the 500 with the GP and hopefully we’ll get a good result there.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “Last weekend was a decent result for us, and it’s definitely something we want to keep building on. The Indy GP always feels like the real start of the Month of May, and there’s just an energy around Indianapolis that’s hard to beat. We’re locked in and ready to make the most of it.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “Barber was definitely our strongest weekend of the year so far, and it feels like we’re starting to hit our stride as a team. The momentum we’re carrying into Indy GP is a big confidence boost, and I’m looking forward to building on that progress. Every session is another opportunity to grow and keep pushing toward where we want to be.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “I always enjoy racing at the Indianapolis road course — it’s a track that suits my style, and I’ve had strong performances here in the past. We’re carrying good momentum into this weekend from Barber and I’m confident we can be in the fight for the podium and hopefully, a win. It’s the biggest month of the year, and we’re aiming to keep building toward even bigger results.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet: “The crazy part of the season is upon us, but so is the Month of May! Both ECR and I have had strong performances at the IMS road course so we have very high expectations of our potential. We need to keep working to execute a complete race weekend and no better place to do that than at home.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet: “I’m looking forward to officially kicking off the Month of May with the Sonsio Grand Prix this weekend! Everything is moving in the right direction and we’re getting stronger as the season progresses. I’m excited to head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend and