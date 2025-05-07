IMS ROAD COURSE PREVIEW

FRIDAY, MAY 9 – SATURDAY, MAY 10, 2025 RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps

PRACTICE:

Friday – 9:30-10:45 a.m. ET (Fox Sports 2),

1-2 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 2)

Saturday – 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1) QUALIFYING: Friday – 4:30-6 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)

RACE: Saturday – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “The crazy part of the season is upon us, but so is the Month of May! Both ECR and I have had strong performances at the IMS road course so we have very high expectations of our potential. We need to keep working to execute a complete race weekend and no better place to do that than at home.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 14

TOP 5 FINISHES: 7

TOP 10 FINISHES: 11

BEST START: 2nd (July 2022)

BEST FINISH: 1st (July 2022) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 151

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 93

LAPS LED: 996 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi is known for winning on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, but has also had consistent success on IMS’s road course. Over the past nine years, Rossi has finished 11th or better in 12 of 14 races. Seven of those results have been Top 5 finishes, including a victory in the July 2022 edition of the race. Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in his first four races with the team. He started sixth in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and made his 150th career start two races ago in Long Beach. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I’m looking forward to officially kicking off the Month of May with the Sonsio Grand Prix this weekend! Everything is moving in the right direction and we’re getting stronger as the season progresses. I’m excited to head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend and show what we’ve got!”