IMS ROAD COURSE PREVIEW
FRIDAY, MAY 9 – SATURDAY, MAY 10, 2025
RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
LOCATION: Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course
RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps
PRACTICE:
Friday – 9:30-10:45 a.m. ET (Fox Sports 2),
1-2 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 2)
Saturday – 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)
QUALIFYING: Friday – 4:30-6 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)
RACE: Saturday – 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “The crazy part of the season is upon us, but so is the Month of May! Both ECR and I have had strong performances at the IMS road course so we have very high expectations of our potential. We need to keep working to execute a complete race weekend and no better place to do that than at home.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
IMS ROAD COURSE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 14
TOP 5 FINISHES: 7
TOP 10 FINISHES: 11
BEST START: 2nd (July 2022)
BEST FINISH: 1st (July 2022)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 151
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 93
LAPS LED: 996
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi is known for winning on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, but has also had consistent success on IMS’s road course. Over the past nine years, Rossi has finished 11th or better in 12 of 14 races. Seven of those results have been Top 5 finishes, including a victory in the July 2022 edition of the race. Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR, including three Top 10 finishes in his first four races with the team. He started sixth in the second race of the season at the Thermal Club, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022.
- Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and made his 150th career start two races ago in Long Beach. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.
- Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I’m looking forward to officially kicking off the Month of May with the Sonsio Grand Prix this weekend! Everything is moving in the right direction and we’re getting stronger as the season progresses. I’m excited to head to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend and show what we’ve got!”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
IMS ROAD COURSE STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 20th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 20th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 18
OF NOTE:
- The 2024 Sonsio Grand Prix was only the fourth race of then-rookie Christian Rasmussen’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES career and he will return in 2025 with invaluable experience. While working his way up to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Rasmussen accumulated his own accolades at the IMS Road Course. While part of the USF Pro 2000 championship four years ago, Rasmussen won two of the three races contested at IMS. In four INDY NXT starts, he finished no lower than 6th.
- Rasmussen, 24, is now in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Danish driver joined ECR after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. He completed an impressive first year in the No. 20, including earning the distinction of the highest finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 field. Rasmussen’s performance in his debut season resulted in his being elevated to the No. 21 Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond.
- Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart.