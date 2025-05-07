Pre-Race Notes & Quotes: Sonsio Grand Prix

Both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone take to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the two-day Sonsio Grand Prix this Friday and Saturday. The 2.439-mile road course features 14 turns, five left and nine right, with competitors racing clockwise through a portion of the famed superspeedway oval and 2,869-foot frontstraight, before turning into the infield section of the circuit.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone is supplying approximately 1,400 race tires to 27 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries for use in Friday’s two practice sessions and qualifying (including the Firestone Fast Six), and Saturday’s 85-lap (207.32 miles) race.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk tire allocation:

Primary (black): 5 sets per entry (*Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1)

5 sets per entry (*Rookies receive an extra set for Practice 1) Alternate ( red ): 4 sets per entry

4 sets per entry Rain (gray): 3 sets per entry

INDYCAR rules on tire usage have been updated for Saturday’s race to require each entry to use two sets of primary and two sets of alternate (red-sidewall) tires for at least two complete laps (Rule 15.3.3.2.3.) They have removed the requirement for the use of a new (sticker) set of either hard or soft compound tires in the race.

Firestone Racing provides a real-time tire tracker at Livetiming.net/firestone for media and fans to follow track tire strategies during INDYCAR qualifying and the race.

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing, on NTT INDYCAR SERIES tires:

“The Firestone Firehawk primary and alternate (red sidewall) tires have the same construction as those supplied for the IMS road course the last two years. However, we made a change to the primary tire compound for this race and expect it to exhibit a slight decrease in grip and could show a reduced amount of wear compared to last year.

The compound for the alternate tire remains unchanged from last year, but while it should provide the same grip level, with the added weight of the hybrid engine this year it could show more wear.

Once again, these changes are intended to provide a wider drop-off gap between the harder primary tire and the softer alternate tire than what we saw in last year’s Sonsio Grand Prix.”

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone is providing nearly 600 race tires for 21 entries competing in the doubleheader INDY NXT by Firestone races on the IMS road course. The two 35-lap (85.37 miles or 55-minute) races will take place Friday evening (7 p.m.) and early afternoon on Saturday (1 p.m.).

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 4 sets per entry

4 sets per entry Rain: 2 sets per entry

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing on INDY NXT by Firestone tires:

“The race tires specifications for the pair of Indianapolis Grand Prix races remain the same as those supplied for all INDY NXT by Firestone street and road course races. Only tires for the INDY NXT race at Road America will have a different road and street course tire specification.”

***

All Firestone Firehawk race tires are manufactured at the Advanced Tire Production Center (ATPC) in Akron, Ohio, which opened in 2022 and is certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials*.

*Recycled material is allocated using the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) mass balance approach. Find out more about ISCC and our ATPC ISCC Plus certification at: www.iscc-system.org.