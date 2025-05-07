MECUM AUCTIONS Joins as Primary Partner of Jacob Abel’s No. 51 Honda

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 7th, 2025) Dale Coyne Racing (DCR) announced today that Mecum Auctions, home of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, has joined the team as the primary partner for Jacob Abel’s No. 51 entry in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Saturday, May 10th, 2025, and as an associate partner for the remainder of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“May in Indianapolis is a cornerstone for Mecum Auctions, with our Indy Spring Classic bringing thousands of collector cars and enthusiasts to the heart of racing country. Partnering with Dale Coyne Racing to sponsor Jacob Abel in the Indy 500 is a wonderful extension of our presence here in Indy,”

said Dana Mecum, Founder and President of Mecum Auctions. “Supporting young talent like Jacob who represents the future of IndyCar is something I believe in personally. We’re proud to be part of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and to deepen our ties to the Indianapolis legacy.”



“I’m very grateful to have Mecum Auctions joining with us for the Month of May, as it’s going to be a wild ride in my rookie season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jacob Abel. “We’ve been past customers at the auction and have experienced the energy Mecum brings to everything they do. I aim to bring that same level of energy throughout the NTT INDYCAR season.”

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Saturday, May 10. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 109th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25th, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, August 31.

All on-track action can be seen live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

About Jacob Abel

Jacob Abel, a 23-year-old Louisville, KY native and successful product of the INDYCAR development ladder, is making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut in 2025 as a rookie with Dale Coyne Racing. Jacob finished second in the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship in 2024, earning 3 wins and 3 poles with his family-run team, ABEL Motorsports, and has continued to show progress at the highest level.

About Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing is a prominent name in the world of motorsports, known for its competitive spirit and impressive performance in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. A combination of commitment to excellence and innovation, the team consistently seeks new ways to excel on the racetrack.

About Mecum Auctions

Founded in 1988, Mecum Auctions has been a world leader in collector car, vintage motorcycle, and Road Art® sales for more than 35 years. The company prides itself on hosting family-friendly events for car enthusiasts from all walks of life; there is something for everyone at Mecum auctions. From coast to coast, Mecum hosts several auctions in a calendar year, including The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® each January in Kissimmee, Florida and Dana Mecum’s 38th Original Spring Classic on the Indiana State Fairgrounds, May 9–17, 2025.