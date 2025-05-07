Source: Team PR

Juan Manuel Correa Joins HMD Motorsports in the INDY NXT by Firestone Series

“Correa makes the switch from Europe to North America”

May 7, 2025—Indianapolis, IN—HMD Motorsports is thrilled to announce that Juan Manuel Correa will join the team for several events in the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season. Correa will make his debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will compete in seven event weekends and two oval tests throughout the year as he aims to establish himself in the North American open-wheel racing scene.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the HMD Motorsports family and compete in INDY NXT in 2025,” explained Correa. “This opportunity is a huge step in my career, and I’m looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned in my previous experiences to the upcoming races. The support from the team has been amazing, and I’m ready to give my best on track.”

Juan Manuel Correa brings a wealth of experience from his successful international racing career. Starting in karting, Correa showed early promise before advancing to single-seater racing. Earning the title of Rotax Grand Finals Champion and moving through the ranks for F4, F3, and F2, Correa recently competed at the 12 Hours of Sebring with United Autosport, finishing fifth. During Correa’s time in F2, the American / Ecuadorian competed alongside some of the brightest talents in motorsports, gaining valuable experience in one of the most competitive open-wheel categories in the world. Correa demonstrated remarkable resilience, particularly after recovering from a life-threatening crash in 2019. His recovery and return to racing were a testament to his grit and determination.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juan Manuel Correa to HMD,” added Team President Mike Maurini. “We have been in contact for a while, and when we crossed paths last week at Barber Motorsports Park, I had asked if he was interested in racing in INDY NXT. Less than 24 hours later a deal was done, and 36 hours later, he was on a plane to Indy.”

Maurini continued, “His extensive racing background, including his years in the European ladder program, shows the level of talent and determination he brings to the table. His ability to overcome adversity and continue pursuing his passion for motorsport is second to none. We’re confident that Juan will be a great asset to our team as we continue to push for success in INDY NXT, and we hope that we can help him in his goal to advance to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

Correa’s international experience includes stints in the FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 Championships, where he showed consistent competitiveness. His career has spanned multiple racing disciplines, including endurance racing, where he participated in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, further showcasing his versatility and skill in different racing formats.

As Correa joins the INDY NXT by Firestone Championship, he aims to not only contend for top positions but also build a strong foundation for his future in open-wheel racing in North America.

