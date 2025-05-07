Arrow McLaren 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix Race Preview

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race date: Saturday, May 10

Round: 5/17

Total laps: 85

Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.65 km

Length: 2.44 miles/3.93 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. ET

Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. ET Practice 2: Friday, 1:10 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. ET

Friday, 1:10 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. ET Qualifying: Friday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Warm-up: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 11:27 a.m. ET

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 11:27 a.m. ET Green flag: Saturday, 4:52 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 108 points

Average starting position: 10.2

Average finishing position: 8.0

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at IMS Road Course:

Total starts: 11

Best starting position: P1, 2021

Best finishing position: P2, 2023

2024 result: P13

“Last weekend was a decent result for us, and it’s definitely something we want to keep building on. The Indy GP always feels like the real start of the Month of May, and there’s just an energy around Indianapolis that’s hard to beat. We’re locked in and ready to make the most of it.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 20th, 48 points

Average starting position: 11.0

Average finishing position: 18.3

Best starting position: P6, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P9, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

“Barber was definitely our strongest weekend of the year so far, and it feels like we’re starting to hit our stride as a team. The momentum we’re carrying into Indy GP is a big confidence boost, and I’m looking forward to building on that progress. Every session is another opportunity to grow and keep pushing toward where we want to be.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 136 points

Average starting position: 6.5

Average finishing position: 4.0

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Career at IMS Road Course:

Total starts: 6

Best starting position: P1, 2023

Best finishing position: P3, 2024

2024 result: P3

“I always enjoy racing at the Indianapolis road course — it’s a track that suits my style, and I’ve had strong performances here in the past. We’re carrying good momentum into this weekend from Barber and I’m confident we can be in the fight for the podium and hopefully, a win. It’s the biggest month of the year, and we’re aiming to keep building toward even bigger results.”