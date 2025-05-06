Sonsio Grand Prix Honda Message Points

Speedway, IN

4:30 PM ET Saturday, May 10, 2025

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at the Sonsio Grand Prix

Drive for Five: Honda has taken victory in the first four rounds of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and leads the Manufacturers’ Championship by 84 points. Alex Palou started the year with back-to-back victories at St. Petersburg and Thermal, and followed it up with a win in the #10 HRC Honda at Barber Motorsports Park last week. In addition, Kyle Kirkwood took a stellar victory on the streets of Long Beach to capture his second-career Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach victory. Honda is going for five-for-five to start the year at this weekend’s Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou Perfection: Reigning and three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou’s title defense is off to an incredibly promising start. The Spaniard now leads by 60 points over his nearest rival following an incredibly strong performance in the opening races of the year. Palou has three wins and one second place finish through the first four rounds of the championship. He will be looking to make that four wins on the year so far at a place where he saw the top step of the podium in both 2023 and 2024.

A winning history on the Indy Road Course: Honda has scored victories in the last five NTT INDYCAR SERIES races held at the Indy Road Course­—creating a winning streak on the circuit going back to Colton Herta’s thrilling victory at the GMR Grand Prix in the rain in May of 2022.

Honda at the IMS Road Course

Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and teams have won five consecutive races on the road course at Indianapolis.

Alex Palou has won back-to-back May Indy Grand Prix races in 2023 and 2024 and will be going for his third-consecutive win at the event this weekend.

Other Honda-powered winners on the Indy road course are Simon Pagenaud at the first Indy GP in 2014, Colton Herta (May 2022), Scott Dixon (Fall 2020, 2023) and Alexander Rossi (Fall 2022)

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W)

#51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix starts at 4:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

Practice will air on Friday on FS2, while Friday’s qualifying will be shown on FS1.

