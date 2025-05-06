Parkside Collectibles Announces

2025 INDYCAR Vol. 1 Trading Card Set

New Set Available Online and Through Major Retailers Starting in Month of May

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) – Parkside Collectibles is launching the 2025 INDYCAR Vol. 1 trading card set, offering fans an immersive experience into the thrilling world of INDYCAR SERIES racing. The set features cards of top drivers like Alex Palou, Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward, highlights iconic race moments and tracks, and includes special insert cards.

“We’re thrilled to bring another season of high-octane excitement directly to INDYCAR fans with this year’s Vol.1 collection,” says Eric Christensen, CEO of Parkside Collectibles.

Each Hanger Pack (25 cards) contains base cards, foil parallels, a Marquee Moments card, a Vintage card, a random insert and a Pit Pass card. Collectors can also chase rare autograph cards (averaging one per 10 packs) from drivers like Scott McLaughlin and Sting Ray Robb, as well as unique Relic cards with race-used materials.

The 2025 INDYCAR Trading Card Set Vol. 1 is available today on shop.indycar.com and starting May 15 at Target, hobby shops and online at parksidecards.com. Last year’s set was the No. 1 new item across INDYCAR merchandising and licensing in terms of units purchased.

“INDYCAR and Parkside Collectibles have teamed up to bring our fans an incredible and highly engaging trading card set for 2025,” said INDYCAR Chief Marketing Officer Alex Damron. “This will be a highly popular item at IMS during an epic Month of May and also throughout the rest of the season both in store and online.”

Explore the full checklist here!

About Parkside Founded with the vision to rekindle and nurture the passion for trading cards, Parkside Collectibles is a pioneer in offering affordable, captivating trading card products. With a dedication to engaging both young fans and veteran collectors, Parkside brings the excitement of various sports leagues, including NWSL, INDYCAR, US Women’s Soccer, Big 3 Basketball, Fan Controlled Football, Major League Lacrosse, and more, into the hands of enthusiasts. Embodying the nostalgic charm of discovering collectible trading cards at your local corner store, Parkside is committed to creating products that resonate with fans of traditional and new sports and entertainment brands, all while maintaining a price point reminiscent of simpler times. Our commitment lies in crafting memorable collecting experiences that connect fans with their favorite sports moments and icons, ensuring that the joy of collecting thrives across generations. For more information on Parkside Collectibles, please visit www.parksidecards.com.

About INDYCAR INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including championship contenders Josef Newgarden (USA), Alex Palou (Spain) and Pato O’Ward (Mexico) – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2025 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on INDY NXT by Firestone, please visit www.indynxt.com.