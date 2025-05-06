Arrow McLaren, RJ Reynolds announce multi-year partnership extension

6 May 2025

Winston-Salem, NC – Arrow McLaren is proud to announce a multi-year extension with R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc., as a Primary Partner, continuing a successful collaboration that began in 2019.

The partnership, which was first launched with RJRVC’s Vuse brand, underscores both organization’s shared values of innovation, collaboration and high performance. Since 2019, RJRVC and its affiliates have activated across a variety of Arrow McLaren assets, most notably onboard the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. The collaboration has resulted in impactful initiatives like the Ultimate Ride Competition in 2022 and custom livery designs at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

As part of the partnership extension announcement, Arrow McLaren and Reynolds revealed bespoke liveries for the No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets at the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 9-10. The liveries feature bold colors that include brand elements of the VELO Plus product alongside Arrow McLaren’s iconic papaya. Details for an additional livery takeover at the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway will follow in the coming months.

The two partners returned to the track earlier this season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg where Christian Lundgaard piloted the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the first time. A native of Hedensted, Denmark, Lundgaard has started the year strong, collecting three podium finishes and sitting second in the championship through the first four races of 2025.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the Reynolds American organization, a collaboration that continues to push boundaries both on and off the track. We have achieved some exciting moments together. From multiple podiums and wins to custom Indy 500 liveries, this partnership is built on shared ambitions. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the future.”

David Waterfield, President & CEO, RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, said:

“Reynolds’ partnership with Arrow McLaren exemplifies the power of aligning organizations that share a passion for winning. Together, we’ve demonstrated how strategic collaboration can drive progress in advancing our mutual goals. The partnership extension allows us to continue inspiring our adult nicotine consumers, customers, and teams as we work to build A Better Tomorrow™. We look forward to the upcoming bespoke VELO liveries on the No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets at the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and wish Christian and the entire McLaren team good luck.”