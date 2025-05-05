Race Report: Children’s of Alabama Indy GP

BIRMINGHAM (May 4, 2025) — “The Force” was not with the AJ Foyt Racing team today. Despite fast cars, track position proved elusive as the NTT INDYCAR Series ran its third straight caution-free race.

Driving A.J. Foyt’s No. 4 Chevrolet. David Malukas started 20th and finished 16th in the 90-lap event around the beautiful natural terrain road course set on the outskirts of Birmingham.

“Really unfortunate from the weekend as a whole,” said the 23-year-old. “We’re just not having any luck this season. The car was mega all weekend, we found a really good car heading into qualifying and just got stuck behind people in traffic and couldn’t get a lap in, and ended up being in the back, and then, yet again in the race. Every time we came out of the pits, we just couldn’t get clean air, even though we tried, and just kept getting stuck behind people. So, really fast car, but couldn’t show it, but hopefully we get some luck in the next one.”

Santino Ferrucci, who started 13th in the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet, had to make an extra pit stop after a problem on the first stop resulted in a short fill. He finished 18th.

“Obviously, one of those days that’s tough to swallow,” said Ferrucci. “Everybody did a phenomenal job, crew, engineering, the car was amazing. We were so quick. Just had an issue with some electronic stuff in the pits that had us have a short fill. Just some bugs that we’re gonna work out going into Indy and I think we will be really good.”

Defending INDYCAR champion and current points leader Alex Palou notched his third victory in four starts this season. Christian Lundgaard finished second followed by Scott McLaughlin, Rinus Veekay and Will Power.

Teams head back to Indy for next Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off the month of May in Circle City. The race will be broadcast by FOX starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.