Barber Motorsports Park Race Report

Alex Palou drives the #10 HRC Honda to victory lane at Barber

Winner #10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, podium, crew, celebration

May 4, 2025

— BIRMINGHAM, AL

Alex Palou scores his third victory in four races to open the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season

HRC-liveried machine finds victory lane in debut outing, bringing awareness to HRC US performance parts business

Rinus VeeKay scores impressive fourth place for Dale Coyne Racing

Honda wins first four races of 2025

Alex Palou continued his impressive start to the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, winning for the third time in four races aboard his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda—this time sporting a striking Honda Racing Corporation livery.

After starting on pole, Palou led 81 of 90 laps in today’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from Barber Motorsports Park to put the HRC Honda in victory lane. The win today is Palou’s second at Barber, after scoring his first-career victory at the facility in 2021.

Palou now has three victories in four races to start the season, with a worst finish so far this year of second. His championship lead sits at 60 points as he tries to defend his 2024 championship win and score his fourth title in five years.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay also had a strong day for Honda. After starting fifth, the Dutch driver came up just three tenths shy of a podium finish in just his fourth race for the team.

Honda has scored four victories in a row to start the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season—Palou in St. Petersburg, Thermal and Barber, and Kyle Kirkwood at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month.

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Honda Race Results

1st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 7th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 11th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 12th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 14th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 17th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 21st Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 26th Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 27th Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “Number one! Feels great! First time that we have the #10 HRC livery, which looked amazing on track and looked even better in victory lane. It was a perfect weekend with the pole position and then just managing the race. The pace was really, really good, and we just had to manage the different tires and fuel strategies. And we made it happen! It’s been a great start for Honda and CGR and hopefully we can continue that in Indy.”

Rinus VeeKay (#18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) finished fourth: “That was good, that was really fun! Great call by the team in the end of the second stint to stay out longer and save some fuel and then get some really good laptimes in the pit sequence. I was able to hold off Will Power on cold tires and that was a pretty fierce battle. I had a really good time out there. The #18 askROI Honda was incredibly fast. I have to thank Dale Coyne Racing and Honda for giving me the tools I needed to battle for a podium position. Great start to the month of May! I can’t wait to hopefully go even better next week in Indianapolis.”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “An amazing day for HRC and Honda. Thanks to everybody at the factory for all of their hard work this year, we are four for four this year! Huge thanks to Alex and CGR. I don’t even know what to say right now, I’ve gotten so many excited texts from everybody back in the factory after seeing this car in victory lane. Thank you to everybody for making this happen—the livery looked great. Alex drove an amazing race. And for us to win with the HRC livery on the car is amazing for Honda and HRC.”

Next

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship kicks off the Month of May with the Sonsio Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend, followed by preparations for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

