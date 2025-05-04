Alex Palou at Barber Motorsports Park on Saturday. Penske Entertainment: James Black By Dan Layton INDYCAR’s 25-minute warmup passed without major incident. However, ECR’s Christian Rasmussen demonstrated just how slick things get off-track, as dropping an outside rear over the curbing at the Turn 9 track-out led to an immediate spin, with a following Rinus…
NTT INDYCAR Series Warm-up Results, Notes, and Starting Line-up with Tire Designations
© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All rights reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.