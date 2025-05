By Dan Layton It’s a dream season so far for Dennis Hauger, but a “Norwegian Nightmare” for the rest of the INDY NXT by Firestone field. Hauger continued his near-perfect start to the year with a dominating performance at this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, qualifying on the pole and leading every lap win today’s…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here