Arrow McLaren 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix INDYCAR Grand Prix Race Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Race Report

Barber Motorsports Park



Race date: Sunday, May 4

Round: 4/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 207.0 miles/333.13 km

Length: 2.3 miles/3.7 km

Number of turns: 17

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 9th

Finishing position: P2

Championship position: 2nd, 136 points

“This is everything we could have hoped for and much better. It was an awesome job by the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew. We knew we could go aggressive today. After Warm-Up, we knew the car was good enough to move forward. We had an awesome strategy, and we proved it again that we do have pace.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 8th

Finishing position: P6

Championship position: 4th, 108 points

“It was a very strong points day for all of us. It was great to see all three cars in the top 10. It was a pretty boring race I would say. The highlight was seeing Christian go through the Penske’s while I was struggling. But great job to Christian and Nolan. From the our side, I felt like we were behind playing catch-up and we kept making things better and better but for the race, that was the most I could get out of it. We recovered some good points for the championship, and I’m excited to go to the Indy Road Course and the Indy 500, which is just an amazing event to be a part of.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 6th

Finishing position: P9

Championship position: 20th, 48 points

“It was good to get a solid result on the board. Everyone did a really good job this weekend. I’m happy with how the weekend went and it was just smooth the entire time. That was a solid result and we can build from there. There was opportunity for more, and it always sucks to have a good result that doesn’t feel good because you think there was more in it. But that’s ultimately a good thing, and we’ll push for more in Indy.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“It was a positive weekend with three cars in the top 10. Obviously, the lapped traffic at the end there didn’t really help us. But as a team, P2 in the championship and a third straight podium for Christian, we’re doing what we need to do. If we can’t win, we’ve got to keep it close. Our turn will come, but an awesome team effort and we’ve got to keep pushing. The next one is Indy Road Course, which Pato and Christian are pretty good at, so we’ll see what will happen.”