QUALIFYING NOTES – Barber Motorsports Park

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK QUALIFYING NOTES
STARTING POSITIONS
15th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
17th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
RACE: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
TRACK: Barber Motorsports Park
LOCATION: Leeds, Alabama, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road course
RACE LENGTH: 90 laps
BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 15th: “I am disappointed with qualifying. I didn’t quite get the lap together, which cost us the transfer. We’ve been fighting to stay on top of conditions all weekend and just came up short. We’ve got a good car and will be pushing very hard tomorrow.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
BARBER STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 8
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
BEST START: 2nd (2021)
BEST FINISH: 5th (2017, 2019)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 150
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 92
LAPS LED: 996
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi will look to add to his tally of strong finishes at Barber Motorsports Park tomorrow. Rossi will start 15th, but has the knowledge of knowing he has a quick race car underneath him. He set the 5th fastest time in Practice 1, then followed up with a strong showing in this morning’s Practice 2. In his eight previous starts in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, he has six finishes of 11th or better, including two 5th place results.
- Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and made his 150th career start in Long Beach. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.
- Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including at Barber Motorsports Park. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 17th: “Today’s conditions were tricky for the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet. This morning in practice was dark, cool and wet while qualifying was dry and warm. It makes things hard in a racing series where every little thing makes a difference! We aren’t starting where we know we could, but we do have a good race car for tomorrow.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
BARBER STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 14th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 24th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 17
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen will race his way forward from the inside of Row 9 tomorrow in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Despite starting 17th, he has the benefit of experience and past successes on his side at Barber Motorsports Park. In the 2023 INDY NXT event, he set the track record in qualifying, started from the pole position and led every lap before winning the race. His victory was the first of five wins on his way to claiming the 2023 INDY NXT championship. In early March, ECR participated in a test at the road course and Rasmussen concluded the day with the third-fastest time on the speed charts.
- Rasmussen, 24, is in his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Danish driver joined ECR after winning three championships in four years, including the 2023 INDY NXT title. He completed an impressive first year in the No. 20, including earning the distinction of the highest finishing rookie in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 field. Rasmussen’s performance in his debut season resulted in his being elevated to the No. 21 Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2025 season and beyond.
- Splenda®, the most recognizable low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, will be featured on Rasmussen’s No. 21 Chevrolet at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. Since Splenda’s launch in 1991, more than 100 billion yellow packets have been sold. Coincidentally, Splenda’s packaging facility and ECR’s race shop are both on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis with locations less than one mile apart.