QUALIFYING NOTES – Barber Motorsports Park

BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK QUALIFYING NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS

15th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

17th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet RACE: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

TRACK: Barber Motorsports Park

LOCATION: Leeds, Alabama, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road course

RACE LENGTH: 90 laps BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 15th: “I am disappointed with qualifying. I didn’t quite get the lap together, which cost us the transfer. We’ve been fighting to stay on top of conditions all weekend and just came up short. We’ve got a good car and will be pushing very hard tomorrow.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN BARBER STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 8

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 5

BEST START: 2nd (2021)

BEST FINISH: 5th (2017, 2019) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 150

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 92

LAPS LED: 996 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will look to add to his tally of strong finishes at Barber Motorsports Park tomorrow. Rossi will start 15th, but has the knowledge of knowing he has a quick race car underneath him. He set the 5th fastest time in Practice 1, then followed up with a strong showing in this morning’s Practice 2. In his eight previous starts in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, he has six finishes of 11th or better, including two 5th place results. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and made his 150th career start in Long Beach. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand will now serve as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including at Barber Motorsports Park. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 17th: “Today’s conditions were tricky for the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet. This morning in practice was dark, cool and wet while qualifying was dry and warm. It makes things hard in a racing series where every little thing makes a difference! We aren’t starting where we know we could, but we do have a good race car for tomorrow.”