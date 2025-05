Nolan Siegel on track during practice at Barber Motorsports Park. Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens And we’re Green for Round 1, Group 1 NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park. The track is now fully dry, but any off-course excursions are likely to result in a looooooong slide through the grass. Right from the go,…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here