By Dan Layton Officials deemed INDYCAR Practice 2 to be a wet session declared, opening up tire choices for teams, but light sprinkles mean it’s still dry enough on track for slicks. Due to the changeable conditions, some teams will wait things out for a bit, while the rookies and a few others – Colton…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here