Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix Qualifying report

Leeds, Alabama (Saturday, May 3, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) Qualifies in the Firestone Fast 6 while also managing to save a set of sticker red tires for Sunday while Jacob Abel (No. 51 Abel Construction Honda) continues to learn and grow at the same track as his First INDY NXT victory.

Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

VeeKay took to the track in Group 2, Round 1 of qualifying on the primary Firestone tires.

The veteran used these laps to warm up his tires and brakes and set a banker lap before pitting .

The Dale Coyne Racing crew changed VeeKay onto the alternate set of Firestone tires.

The No. 18 entry then set a lap of 01:07.550, advancing VeeKay into the Firestone Fast 12.

Starting the Fast 12 session Veekay Ran a set of Scuff primary tires to complete his Banker lap.

After changing to a set of fresh Firestone Alternate tires Veekay went on to complete a time of 1:07.444 Putting himself P5 and advancing himself into the Firestone fast 6

Starting the Firestone Fast 6 of Scuff alternate tires the veteran set a banker lap before pitting

The Dale Coyne Racing team installed another set of Scuffed alternate tires opting to save a set of tires for Raceday.

On this set of scuffed tires Veekay still managed a fast lap time of 1:07.910 putting Veekay P5 at the end of qualifying

Post-qualifying quote:

“That was awesome, great qualifying. Qualified 5th on scuffed reds in the Fast 6, really saving everything for tomorrow. Really happy and really satisfied with this result. Great job to Dale Coyne Racing and Honda for giving me the tools I need to do what I can do and what I need to do to succeed. Big thanks to askROI for making it possible for me to be in the car. Just really excited for tomorrow, I love this place. I’ve gotten a pole here and we knew we were going to be quick if we made the right adjustments to get where we are right now. Really proud of everyone.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 Abel Construction, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

The rookie took to the track on the alternate Firestone tires for his first qualifying laps at Barber Motorsports Park.

Abel then pitted for the Dale Coyne Racing crew to give him another set of alternate tires.

He went on to set a lap time of 01:08.376.

The young rookie is set to start his series race in P25 of the 27-car field.

Post-qualifying quote:

“First off, congrats to Rinus and the team for getting into the Firestone Fast 6. As for myself, we’ve been struggling on the red tires a bit all week, but I’m confident that we’ve found the fix and made the right adjustments for race day. Barber is a track I know well, I won my first INDY NXT race here and it’s one of my favorite places, so I’m excited to move forward tomorrow in the race.”

Next Up:

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Sunday, May 4, 2025 (FOX)