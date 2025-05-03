Barber Motorsports Park Qualifying Report

Alex Palou drives HRC-sponsored Honda IndyCar to pole position at Barber

May 3, 2025 — BIRMINGHAM, AL

Alex Palou and the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing HRC Honda will start on pole position for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta will roll off P3 at Barber Motorsports Park

Rinus VeeKay starting an impressive fifth for Dale Coyne Racing

The #10 HRC Honda driven by championship leader Alex Palou will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.

Palou is debuting the striking Honda Racing Corporation livery in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition this weekend at Barber as he continues his title defense. Palou, the three-time and reigning series champion, scored his first-career IndyCar win at Barber back in 2021—in a car that was also red, white, and blue.

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta will start third for tomorrow’s race. Herta has started every race thus far this season from the first two rows in his #26 Honda IndyCar.

Also making the Firestone Fast Six for Honda was Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay in only his fourth race for the team.

At least one car from each of the five Honda-powered teams transferred into the second round of knockout qualifying. Kyffin Simpson notched his career-best NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying result in P10, Marcus Armstrong qualified 11th for Meyer Shank Racing, and rookie Louis Foster qualified P12 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou

3rd Colton Herta

5th Rinus VeeKay

10th Kyffin Simpson

11th Marcus Armstrong

12th Louis Foster -R

14th Felix Rosenqvist

18th Kyle Kirkwood

21st Graham Rahal

23rd Marcus Ericsson

25th Jacob Abel -R

26th Scott Dixon

27th Devlin DeFrancesco Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R- Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified first: “Number one! It feels great, feels amazing. We are running a new livery for HRC this weekend—which looks amazing on track and it’s great to see that it also runs really fast on track. The car has been really strong all weekend, especially during the Fast Six qualifying. It was extra quick and extra comfortable. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda) qualified third: “I’m happy with that! This is generally one of our worst qualifying tracks—well, statistically it is our worst qualifying track. I’ve never made a Fast Six here, so I’m happy that I was able to do that. This place is really hard to get up to the front when you start from the back. So I’m really happy that we righted those wrongs from the last few years and have a good starting spot for tomorrow.”

Rinus VeeKay (#18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda) qualified fifth: “Fast Six, there we go! I’m really happy, especially after Long Beach, which was a struggle for us. We knew we were going to be good here, this was the first time we’ve come back to a track we’ve tested at before. The car was exactly what I needed. Dale Coyne Racing gave me a car that allowed me to do exactly what I needed. Honda gave me great drivability and power to get to the top. I’m super happy and excited for everybody. And we saved some tires for tomorrow, so I think that will work in our favor. I’m just very happy and I think we can make it to the podium tomorrow.”

Honda at Barber Motorsports Park

Honda-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and teams have won five times at Barber Motorsports Park, most recently with Alex Palou in 2021.

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves won the inaugural Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber in 2010.

Other Honda-powered winners of the event are Will Power (2011), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014) and Takuma Sato (2019).

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix starts at 12:30 PM CT / 1:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

