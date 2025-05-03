Arrow McLaren 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying Report

Barber Motorsports Park

Practice and Qualifying date: Saturday, May 3

Round: 4/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 207.0 miles/333.13 km

Length: 2.3 miles/3.7 km

Number of turns: 17

Session start times:

Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. CST

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. CST on FOX

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P14, 01:09.0285

Total laps: 22

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P5, 01:07.7236

Round 2: P6, 01:07.6163

Firestone Fast 6: P6, 01:08.0470

Starting position: P6

“I think it was just execution to be honest. Going into Qualifying, we didn’t expect to be in the Firestone Fast 6. We thought our true pace was in the top 10 after we were in that range in the other two sessions. In the Firestone Fast 6, I think everything went smoothly. We were calm, collected and made good changes. We didn’t get ahead of ourselves and executed everything really well. That’s what it takes. Everyone else here is near perfect and if you’re not perfect, the results don’t come. I think the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren team just executed everything well from all angles and it paid off.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P3, 01:08.3082

Total laps: 20

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: P3, 01:07.4148

Round 2: P7, 01:07.6950

Starting position: P7

“I’m a little disappointed, I will say. We didn’t quite get the tires in the window for the push lap and went slower in Q2 than we did in Q1. I think there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend going into tomorrow’s race. As a team, we’re sixth, seventh and eighth. As long as we all make it through lap one, I believe we’ll all be okay and definitely have some opportunities to bring Arrow McLaren forward in the race.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P26, 01:10.8798

Total laps: 7

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P4, 01:07.6356

Round 2: P8, 01:07.7056

Starting position: P8

“In Practice 2, I had that mishap in Turn 17 and we didn’t get a lot of running in, so we were playing a bit of a guessing game going into Qualifying. We just missed it there by a little bit, but considering the fact that we didn’t have a lot of running in, I’m not displeased with it. Obviously, we want to be a bit further up front but I think it’s all to play for tomorrow. Strategy is going to be important like it’s been the last few races. It’s good to see all three cars got into the top 12 and cool to see Nolan get into his first Firestone Fast 6. We can work from here.”