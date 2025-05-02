Hauger Leads Fast Andretti Pack in Opening Barber Practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Friday, May 2, 2025) – Dennis Hauger continued the impressive start to his INDY NXT by Firestone career by leading practice Friday for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Andretti Global rookie Hauger, from Norway, was quickest in the 45-minute session with a lap of 1 minute, 12.1621 seconds in the No. 28 Rental Group car. Formula 2 race winner Hauger won the pole and led every lap of the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2.

SEE: Practice Results

“It was a good run,” Hauger said. “As a team, we seem strong today. I think we still have some things to work on and feel like there was still some time in there for me. But a good start, and it’s good to see we sort of left off where we ended in St. Pete.”

Caio Collet, in his second season in the INDYCAR development series, was second at 1:12.4694 in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports machine. Veteran teammate Josh Pierson ended up third at 1:12.7627 in the No. 14 HMD Motorsports car.

Rookie Lochie Hughes clocked in fourth at 1:12.7689 in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship car. Hughes finished second to Andretti Global teammate Hauger in his series debut at St. Petersburg.

Andretti Global ended up with all four of its drivers in the top six of the time sheets. Veteran Salvador de Alba was the third Andretti driver in the top five, as he ended up at 1:12.7865 in the No. 27 Grupo Indi car. Andretti Global veteran James Roe was sixth at 1:12.8097 in the No. 29 Topcon machine.

There was one incident with contact that triggered a red flag 19 minutes into the session. Rookie Evagoras Papasavvas, making his first series start, nosed into the tire barrier in the final turn of the 17-turn, 2.3-mile natural-terrain road course in the No. 24 HMD Motorsports car. He was unhurt.

Up next is another practice at 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by qualifying at 1:30 p.m. ET. FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network will provide live coverage of both sessions.