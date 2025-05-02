Arrow McLaren 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Practice Report

Barber Motorsports Park

Practice date: Friday, May 2

Round: 4/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 207.0 miles/333.13 km

Length: 2.3 miles/3.7 km

Number of turns: 17

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST Qualifying: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. CST

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. CST on FOX

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P9, 01:08.0823

Total laps: 24

“We had a smooth Practice 1. Everything went to plan, but I think we’re still missing a little bit. We made a lot of changes and learned a bit but didn’t quite fix the problems we needed to fix. We’ll go to work tomorrow morning, and I know we have a bit more pace to find to be up there with the front-runners.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P13, 01:08.1954

Total laps: 22

“It’s great to be back on track here at Barber. The car feels good but we still have a bit of work to do, so we’ll work overnight to get in the right window and come out tomorrow ready to fight for pole.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P14, 01:08.2134

Total laps: 26

“I love Barber. It’s high commitment and obviously a stunning facility. I have a lot of good memories coming back here. We tested here a couple of weeks ago, but today was a bit different. We’re just working through that but I think we’ll be alright. We just need to look at things and go again tomorrow.”