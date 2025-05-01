NEWS: Next year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding event dates set for Feb. 27 to March 1, 2026

Next year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding event dates set for Feb. 27 to March 1, 2026



Members of the City of St. Petersburg Council affirm 2026 race days at today’s meeting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (May. 1, 2025) – Green Savoree Racing Promotions and INDYCAR officials confirmed today that next year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is slated for Feb. 27 – March 1, 2026. The dates were approved unanimously via a resolution at the City of St. Petersburg City Council meeting held earlier today.

“The 2025 event was another tremendous success with record crowds across the three days. After consulting with the City of St. Petersburg staff and multiple stakeholders, INDYCAR and our Green Savoree Racing Promotions teams agree continuing this great downtown tradition on similar dates is optimal,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “We look forward to planning for and hosting the Grand Prix on the same weekend in 2026!”

Three-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou won for the first time in his career on the streets of St. Petersburg back on March 2nd. Round four of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is this weekend in Birmingham, Ala. at Barber Motorsports Park. Tickets for the 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding will go on sale in the fall. Ongoing event updates will be posted at gpstpete.com.