Michigan Olympic Athlete Paul Juda Named Detroit Grand Prix Saturday Grand Marshal

Newly-Crowned National Champion and Former Olympic Bronze Medalist to be Featured on Sports Car Saturday in the Motor City

DETROIT, Mich. (April 30, 2025) – Revving up local pride, the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear announced today that Olympic medalist and University of Michigan national championship gymnastics star, Paul Juda, will serve as Grand Marshal on Saturday, May 31. Juda recently helped the Michigan Wolverines claim their seventh national championship in gymnastics. He also made national headlines, not only for his athletic achievements, but also for his heartwarming marriage proposal to fellow University of Michigan gymnast Reyna Guggino following the Wolverines’ national championship victory on April 19.

Juda and Guggino will both be in attendance to celebrate “Sports Car Saturday” at the Grand Prix on Saturday, May 31. The couple will tour the Fifth Third Paddock as they meet some of the stars of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Juda will then participate in pre-race ceremonies on the Autotrader Winner’s Circle, positioned high above Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Pit Lane. Juda, the 23-year-old native of Des Plaines, Illinois, will also deliver the official command of “Drivers, Start Your Engines” before the first race of the Grand Prix weekend – the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic – featuring the GTP and GTD PRO classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Saturday, May 31 at 3:30 pm ET on Peacock).

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul Juda as the Saturday Grand Marshal at the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Paul’s incredible athletic achievements during his career at the University of Michigan are a tribute to his dedication, talent and hard work and his commitment to giving back to the community make him a true champion and reflect the values we cherish at the Detroit Grand Prix. We are honored to have Paul and Reyna join us at the Detroit Grand Prix at the end of May.”

A four-time individual national champion and recipient of 15 All-America honors, Juda’s performance at the 2025 NCAA Championships was nothing short of spectacular. His season-high score of 14.200 on the parallel bars and a vault score of 13.966 were pivotal in securing the seventh overall national title for the University of Michigan and the team’s first since 2014. Juda’s contributions to the Michigan men’s gymnastics program, including five consecutive Big Ten Championships and his 2022 Big Ten high bar championship, have solidified his legacy as one of the sport’s top athletes.

Juda’s international success is equally impressive. As a member of the U.S. Senior National Team, he competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helping Team USA secure a third-place finish in the team competition which was the first Olympic medal for the team since 2008. Juda also competed in the all-around finals, finishing 14th, and earned a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2023 World Championships.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Juda is known for his volunteer work at Cass Community Services Kitchen as well as the St. Mary’s Student Parish and he is the co-founder of the Michigan Athletes in Real Estate Careers (MARC) Club at U-of-M.

On Saturday at the Grand Prix, Juda will also participate in post-race ceremonies as he helps present trophies to the winning drivers in the the IMSA Chevrolet Sports Car Classic.

“I’m truly honored to be part of such a great event here in the Metro Detroit area,” said Juda. “After spending the better part of six years living here, I’ve grown to love not just Ann Arbor, but also the incredible city of Detroit. When people ask where I’m from, it’s hard not to say Detroit, given everything I’ve experienced and accomplished while living here. I’m grateful to be part of this event and can’t wait to celebrate an amazing past year by attending the Detroit Grand Prix with friends and family. I’m excited to see everyone there — drivers, start your engines!”

Once the racing action on the Streets of Downtown Detroit concludes on Saturday, May 31, the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority will light up with performances from two of today’s top EDM stars, powered by the Downtown Detroit Partnership. EVAN GIIA will get the party started when she takes the stage at 6:15 pm ET before electronic music sensation GRYFFIN rocks the Saturday night crowd in the Motor City. General Admission tickets for the Saturday night concerts are available for just $25.



A limited supply of tickets for the exclusive VIP concert viewing area are also available for $50 per pass. Fans can purchase a Grand Prix Saturday Racing/Concert Package that includes a ticket to access any of the four Rooftop Deck viewing locations around the Grand Prix street circuit, along with a General Admission concert ticket, for $60 per person. Fans can purchase concert tickets at www.detroitgp.com/buy-tickets/tickets.

The 35th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 30-June 1, 2025. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749). For more information on the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.