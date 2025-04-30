Honda Racing Corporation to Sponsor Alex Palou at Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (April 30, 2025) – Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) will partner with Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 10 Honda driven by reigning and three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou at this weekend’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

The No. 10 will carry a striking livery that was featured during this winter’s HRC crossover event in Las Vegas. Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda drove the 2024 INDYCAR championship-winning chassis around the road course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with guidance from six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon.

Coverage of the race begins at 1:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM CT, May 4, live on FOX.

Notes of Interest:

Driving CGR’s Honda-powered INDYCAR entries, Palou and Scott Dixon have combined to win five of the last seven INDYCAR championships. That includes back-to-back titles by Palou, who leads the championship after three races in 2025. CGR has 14 INDYCAR championships with Honda and four Indianapolis 500 victories, with legendary drivers winning races and championships over the years. This season, CGR and HRC US won back-to-back races with Palou winning the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. Going Big in ‘Bama: Lincoln, Alabama, about 40 miles east of Birmingham, is home to Honda’s largest light truck production facility where the award-winning Passport, Odyssey, Pilot and Ridgeline are assembled. Many Honda associates from the Alabama plant will attend the race at Barber on May 4 to see the HRC No. 10 in action.

Quoteboard: