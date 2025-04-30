HMD Motorsports Set to Tackle Barber Motorsports Park with Eight INDY NXT by Firestone Drivers

With four wins and ten podiums in four year at Barber Motorsports

Park, HMD drivers will to look continue that success this weekend

(Photo Credit: RTD Media)

April 30, 2025 – With the season opener in St. Petersburg more than two months ago, HMD Motorsports is set to continue their INDY NXT by Firestone campaign this weekend on their first road course of the season at Barber Motorsports Park. HMD Motorsports will field an eight-car entry, welcoming rookie drivers Max Taylor and Evagoras Papasavvas, who will make their season debuts at the Alabama Rollercoaster.

Team points leader Caio Collet, seasoned veterans Josh Pierson and Nolan Allaer, and rookies Hailie Deegan, Liam Sceats, and Tommy Smith will join Taylor and Papasavvas in Alabama. With changes from the opening round, HMD Motorsports is looking to restart its season this weekend and find its way to the top step of the podium.

“We’re excited to be back on track and head to Barber this weekend,” explained Mike Maurini, HMD Motorsports Team President. “Our first event was ok, but not what we wanted. We have had a two-month hiatus from competition, but we were on track for a pair of test days in Nashville and Mid-Ohio and are ready for the challenges this weekend.”

With a strong record at Barber Motorsports Park dating from 2021, HMD Motorsports has earned four victories (Linus Lundqvist X2, David Malukas, Christian Rasmussen) and ten podium results in four years. Returning to the picturesque Alabama facility, HMD Motorsports’ eight drivers will be looking to continue that success in round two of the INDY NXT by Firestone season.

The weekend will follow a packed schedule, starting with a single practice session on Friday, leading into practice two and qualifying on Saturday. The green flag for the Grand Prix of Alabama will drop Sunday at 11:30 AM EDT.

Fans can catch qualifying live on FS2 and the race live on FS1, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action as HMD Motorsports fights at the front of the field. The full weekend schedule can be found here.

Please be sure to follow HMD Motorsports on Facebook, X, and Instagram by searching @HMDMotorsports. For more information on HMD Motorsports visit HMDMotorsports.com or email info@hmdmotorsports.com.