Arrow McLaren 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Race Preview

Barber Motorsports Park

Race date: Sunday, May 4

Round: 4/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 207.0 miles/333.13 km

Length: 2.3 miles/3.7km

Number of turns: 17

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. CST

Friday, 2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. CST Practice 2: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST Qualifying: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. CST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CST on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 6th, 80 points

Average starting position: 11.0

Average finishing position: 8.7

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Barber Motorsports Park:

Total Starts: 5

Best starting position: P1, 2021

Best finishing position: P1, 2022

2024 result: P23

“Barber is one of those tracks I really enjoy – it’s fast, flowing and super physical, which makes it a real fun place to race. You’ve got to be on it every lap. It’s a place we’ve been really strong at before, so this is a great opportunity to kick off May on the right foot. We’re ready to fight and set the tone for what’s to come.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 23rd, 26 points

Average starting position: 12.7

Average finishing position: 21.3

Best starting position: P11, 2x, last at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Best finishing position: P19, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix



“We had a really strong test at Barber last month, and that gives us a solid foundation heading into this weekend. The team has been working hard to apply everything we learned, and I’m feeling confident about where we’re at. We haven’t quite put it all together in a race yet this year, so hopefully we can have a complete weekend and fight for some good points.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 3rd, 96 points

Average starting position: 6.3

Average finishing position: 4.7

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P3, 2x, last Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Career at Barber Motorsports Park:

Total Starts: 3

Best starting position: P3, 2024

Best finishing position: P6, 2x, last 2024

2024 result: P6

“It’s been a strong start to the season, and the momentum we’ve built so far is something I really want to keep pushing forward. Barber is always a challenging track, but it’s one I enjoy. The goal this weekend is to stay consistent, fight at the front and get some valuable points. Every race counts, and we’re focused on making sure we’re in the mix all year long.”