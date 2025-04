Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 To Pace 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, April 29, 2025) – The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – capable of 233 mph, the highest top speed of any car ever made in America by an auto manufacturer – will lead the field to the green flag for the 109th Indianapolis…



