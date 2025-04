Scott Dixon during the April 23, 2025 Indy Open Test. Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski By Patrick Stephan After 30 minutes of green flag time, Felix Rosenqvist was leading the timesheet with a best lap of 223.735mph, followed by Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott McLaughlin, and Marcus Armstrong. Quick Editors Note: Marco also completed his refresher…



