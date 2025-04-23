  • April 23, 2025
Indy Open Test Day 1 – ROP and Refresher Notes, Times

Takuma Sato on track during testing at Indy. Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski By Patrick Stephan The Rookie Orientation Program and Veteran Refresher testing took place from 2:05pm ET, through The following drivers have completed their ROP program: Louis Foster, Robert Shwartzman, and Jacob Abel. Completing their Refresher programs were: Marco Andretti, Takuma Sato, Devlin DeFrancesco,…

