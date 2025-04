Scott McLauglin at Indy Open Test. Penske Entertainment Chris Owens By Patrick Stephan A day that got started at 12:45pm ET after the “connectivity” delay, featured a few other delays as we had the Harvey issue at 12:55pm ET, then a track inspection at 1:15. Chevy confirmed to TSO that the #24 issue was hybrid…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here