DREYER & REINBOLD RACING/CUSICK MOTORSPORTS UNVEILS CAR LIVERIES FOR 2025 INDY 500 ENTRIES WITH RYAN HUNTER-REAY AND JACK HARVEY

Dreyer & Reinbold Family to Celebrate 100 Years of Indy 500 Involvement in May 25 Classic

CARMEL, IN (April 22, 2025) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports today unveiled its car liveries for the team’s two Chevrolet-powered entries in the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge scheduled on May 25 with drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jack Harvey.

DRR/Cusick Motorsports will field two cars for American Hunter-Reay in the bright blue No. 23 Wedbush Chevrolet and Englishman Harvey in the green and black No. 24 INVST Chevrolet. This year’s Indy 500 will be DRR’s 25th anniversary at the Indy 500, as the racing organization led by team owner Dennis Reinbold has qualified 50 drivers in the historic 500-mile race.

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team brings a 100-year legacy to the Indy 500 and the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, starting with Reinbold’s grandfather, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. A former mechanic for the Duesenberg team in 1925, Dreyer was also a renowned race car builder, constructing cars for the entire 1931 Indy 500 front row. Dreyer also was a famed flat track motorcycle racer in the 1910s and 1920s

Hunter-Reay captured the 2014 Indianapolis 500 and is an 18-time IndyCar race winner (16 in IndyCar and two in ChampCar). In 2012, the Florida native won the NTT IndyCar Series championship with four race victories. The 2025 race marks his 17th Indy 500 start, with six top ten finishes, and his third with the DRR/Cusick Motorsports team.

Harvey, from Bassingham, U.K., made his NTT IndyCar Series debut at the 2017 Indy 500 with Shank Racing after a successful Indy Lights career which notched six wins, and two runner-up finishes in the series points. The personable racer, who also serves as a pit reporter for the FOX Network NTT IndyCar Series telecasts, has seven starts at the Indy 500 and his best NTT IndyCar Series finish was third in the 2019 Indy Grand Prix at IMS. This will be Harvey’s first Indy 500 run with the DRR/Cusick Motorsports team.

Indy 500 practice begins Tuesday, May 13, for Hunter-Reay, Harvey and the DRR/Cusick Motorsports team with qualifications on May 17-18. The 109th Indy 500 will take place Sunday, May 25.