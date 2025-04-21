Arrow McLaren launches bespoke Indy 500 liveries as part of the McLaren Racing ‘Never Stop Racing’ campaign

21 April 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – Ahead of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Open Test, Arrow McLaren revealed the liveries for its three full-time entries at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the designs of which carry through the McLaren Racing “Never Stop Racing” campaign.

Among the notable common threads across the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets is the predominant white color covering the bodies with bespoke camouflage accenting each car. The bold white, alongside hints of iconic papaya and identifiable partner colors, symbolizes a blank canvas for Arrow McLaren entering the Month of May and the opportunity to write new stories with renewed passion and determination to race at the front of the grid. The liveries deliver a sleek look for Arrow McLaren at The Greatest Spectacle in Racing while staying true to McLaren Racing’s historic roots in motorsport culture.

McLaren’s “Never Stop Racing” campaign was introduced at the F1 livery launch in London earlier this year. The campaign centers around the idea that racing doesn’t only exist from green to checkered flag – it’s always on. The culture of constantly pushing, innovating and chasing high performance has and always will be central to the identity of McLaren Racing, and that attitude doesn’t stop at the track. Across sports, lifestyle and culture, we’re here to make racing exciting, accessible and engaging for everyone.

Throughout the Month of May, Arrow McLaren is activating in a variety of ways to drive these themes home, including elevated on-site branding at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, utilization of McLaren Automotive cars, branding in downtown Indianapolis, reimagined social media assets and creative engagement with athletes, celebrities and influencers that touch all corners of racing and culture.

These activations will complement the incredible action on the track at the IMS, where Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel, Christian Lundgaard and Kyle Larson will fight to bring McLaren Racing its fourth all-time Indianapolis 500 victory and first since 1974.

Kyle Larson’s car was unveiled earlier this month on April 2nd in Concord, North Carolina, and it complements the trio of Arrow McLaren Chevrolets with its predominantly white paint and detailed design.

All four cars will be on-track for the first time this week at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway April 23 and 24. Opening Day for Month of May Indy 500 track action is Tuesday, May 13, leading to the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25.

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest stage in racing, and our liveries this year reflect that in every detail. The design is more than just a new look — it calls out the precision, performance and passion that fuel McLaren Racing. Through our Never Stop Racing campaign, these liveries capture the endless spirit of competition that drives us forward, no matter what.”