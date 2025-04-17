Wedbush Securities Joins Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports as Primary Sponsor for 2025 Indy 500 with Ryan Hunter Reay

Source: Team PR

CARMEL, IN (April 16, 2025) – Wedbush Securities, a leading financial services provider, will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet machine. The team announced today that the entry will compete in the 2025 Running of the Indianapolis 500, driven by 2014 Indy 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay, scheduled for May 25.

Wedbush’s entry into the 109th Indy 500 reflects its commitment to performance and trusted partnerships. For 70 years, the client-focused firm has delivered world-class execution and strategic insights through deep financial expertise, relentless service, and advanced technology. Like DRR and Hunter-Reay, Wedbush is driven by excellence and a legacy of impact that extends far beyond the finish line.

DRR/Cusick Motorsports will field two entries in this year’s race: American Hunter-Reay in the No. 23 Wedbush Chevrolet and Englishman Jack Harvey in the No. 24 INVST Chevrolet. This year marks DRR’s 25th anniversary at the Indy 500, with the team having qualified 50 drivers in the iconic 500-mile race.

“We know that success depends on partnering with the most skilled and passionate teams. As Wedbush celebrates 70 years, we’re proud to partner with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing who, like us, is rooted in both legacy and innovation. Our teams share the grit that drives a winning culture,” said President & CEO of Wedbush, Gary Wedbush.

“We are extremely excited to bring Wedbush to the Indy 500 with former champion Ryan Hunter-Reay,” said DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold. “Our goal is to put Ryan, DRR/Cusick Motorsports and Wedbush in the winner’s circle of the most famous race in the world. We want Wedbush to experience the thrill of victory in the Indy 500.”

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team carries a 100-year legacy at the Indy 500, starting with Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. A former mechanic for the Duesenberg team in 1925, Dreyer was also a renowned race car builder, constructing cars for the entire 1931 Indy 500 front row.

Hunter-Reay, a Boca Raton native, is a 16-time IndyCar race winner, 2012 series champion, and 2014 Indy 500 victor. The 2025 race marks his 17th Indy 500 start, with six top ten finishes, and his third with the DRR/Cusick Motorsports team. He is also the founder of the Racing for Cancer foundation, which he began after losing his mother to cancer, to unite motorsports fans around the world, raise awareness, and support those affected by the disease.

“To bring Wedbush to the Indy 500 this year is exciting for the DRR/Cusick Motorsports team,” said Hunter-Reay. “We all have the same agenda. That’s to win the Indy 500. We’re not there simply to participate. This is an incredible team with excellent staff and great preparation. I’m ready to go.”

Indy 500 practice begins Tuesday, May 13, for Hunter-Reay, Harvey and the DRR/Cusick Motorsports team with qualifications on May 17-18. The 109th Indy 500 will take place Sunday, May 25.