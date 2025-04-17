NTT INDYCAR SERIES Teams to Participate

in Indy 500 Open Test April 23-24 at IMS

In preparation for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will participate in an Open Test from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, April 23 and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 24 on the famed 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Wednesday, veterans will take to the oval from 10:05 a.m.-noon, with Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests from noon-2 p.m. and all participants on track from 2-6 p.m. All cars are scheduled to be on track from 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday for a “high boost” session – with increased engine boost levels available during a session similar to “Fast Friday” during the Month of May – and from 2-5 p.m. for further testing.

The Southeast Vista grandstands and the Turn 2 Viewing Mounds will be open for public viewing during the test. Due to the IMS Museum’s recent reopening, guests will park across 16th Street in Lot 3P and will enter through Gate 3. Guests with an ADA parking placard will park in the Front Museum Lot and sit in South Terrace East. Security will be on site to assist fans with crossing 16th Street. Concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.

The test will be streamed on the INDYCAR YouTube channel. Live timing will be available on INDYCAR.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.