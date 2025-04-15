Juncos Hollinger Racing Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Race Report

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) tackled the iconic streets of Long Beach this past weekend for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, one of the most prestigious events on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar.

The No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Sting Ray Robb lined up in P19 for Sunday’s 90-lap race, while teammate Conor Daly qualified the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P21. Both drivers faced the unique challenges presented by Long Beach’s tight corners, historic hairpin, and high-speed stretches along Shoreline Drive.

Now celebrating its historic 50th anniversary, the Grand Prix of Long Beach stands as the longest-running major street race in North America, having first welcomed motorsport in 1975.

Sting Ray Robb delivered an impressive performance in the No. 77 Chevrolet, climbing ten positions to finish P9 after starting 19th on the grid.

Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet: “What a day. That was awesome. Up ten spots, 19th to ninth on merit. We raced so, so good today. The pace in the car was unbelievable. I knew we had it. It’s nice to have a little reward for our work, but all the glory goes to God. With a leader like Ricardo Juncos, Brad Hollinger and Dave O’Neill, those guys put the hard work in and chose the right people for the job. Townsend, my engineer, huge shoutout to the guys on the pit crew; great stops. I’m so happy. A little glimmer of hope for our future. I don’t think this is our max potential yet.” Conor Daly finished P25 in the No. 76 Chevrolet after a challenging race on the streets of Long Beach.

Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing: “We didn’t start the weekend the way we wanted to, and it required hard work from the entire team. I think we demonstrated what we can accomplish with the No. 77 car. We executed a perfect race strategy, especially challenging since the race ran without cautions. Sting Ray’s advancement from P19 to P9 on pure racing merit shows the effort everyone is putting into this program. Our team has undergone significant changes since last year, and we continue to work through some growing pains each weekend. This weekend’s result is exactly what we needed for motivation heading into the rest of the season.” The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues its schedule with the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix starting on May 2, broadcast live on FOX.