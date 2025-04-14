Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing50th Anniversary Acura Grand Prix of Long BeachRound 3 of 17 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIESRACE NOTES / QUOTES – Sunday, April 13, 2025 THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH IS IN THE BOOKS; FOSTER, RAHAL AND DEFRANCESCO FINISHED 16TH, 22ND AND 24TH RESPECTIVELYGRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Fleet Cost…...
RACE REPORT: The 50th Anniversary Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is in the Books
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- April 14, 2025
- 7 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.