RACE NOTES – Streets of Long Beach

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “Overall, a tough weekend with some glimmers of hope. Ultimately, we didn’t execute very well today. We will regroup as a team and come back stronger in Barber.”

LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi started from inside the Top 10 in his 150th NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. For the second race in a row, Rossi advanced beyond the first round of qualifications. In Round 2, Rossi set the 9th fastest lap of the session. After another competitor caused a red flag, Rossi moved up to 8th on starting grid.

Rossi went three-wide before the first turn and gained two positions to run 6th. Eager to switch from of his opening set of green Firestone Firehawks to primary black tires, Rossi made his first stop seven laps into the race. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew completed the stop and fueled the car after an initial issue, though the extended time in the pit box would see Rossi drop to 15th.

Rossi’s second stop followed on Lap 34. As he had completed his requisite laps on green tires, he was able to select another set of black Firehawks. A quiet stint would see Rossi remain in 15th until his final stop on Lap 62. He rejoined the race in the same position and would take the checkered flag in 15th.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 23rd: “This was a very frustrating end to a difficult weekend. I am very much looking forward to the next event at Barber Motorsports Park. We had a great test there recently and are ready for a better race than what we had today.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR