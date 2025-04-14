RACE NOTES – Streets of Long Beach

STREETS OF LONG BEACH RACE NOTES
RACE RESULTS
15th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
23rd: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, May 4 (FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 15th: “Overall, a tough weekend with some glimmers of hope. Ultimately, we didn’t execute very well today. We will regroup as a team and come back stronger in Barber.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 8th
FINISH: 15th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi started from inside the Top 10 in his 150th NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. For the second race in a row, Rossi advanced beyond the first round of qualifications. In Round 2, Rossi set the 9th fastest lap of the session. After another competitor caused a red flag, Rossi moved up to 8th on starting grid.
- Rossi went three-wide before the first turn and gained two positions to run 6th. Eager to switch from of his opening set of green Firestone Firehawks to primary black tires, Rossi made his first stop seven laps into the race. The No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew completed the stop and fueled the car after an initial issue, though the extended time in the pit box would see Rossi drop to 15th.
- Rossi’s second stop followed on Lap 34. As he had completed his requisite laps on green tires, he was able to select another set of black Firehawks. A quiet stint would see Rossi remain in 15th until his final stop on Lap 62. He rejoined the race in the same position and would take the checkered flag in 15th.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 23rd: “This was a very frustrating end to a difficult weekend. I am very much looking forward to the next event at Barber Motorsports Park. We had a great test there recently and are ready for a better race than what we had today.” Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR
RACE RESULTS:
START: 18th
FINISH: 23rd
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 89/90
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen started his second Grand Prix of Long Beach from the outside of Row 9. His No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew worked hard to improve the car across each on-track session, which allowed Rasmussen to turn his fastest lap of the weekend during yesterday’s qualifying. Two runs on alternate green Firestone Firehawk tires yielded a lap of 67.4664 seconds, which gave him the 18th starting position.
- Rasmussen began the 90-lap race on a set of alternate green Firestone Firehawks. He used them to his advantage, making up one position in the opening lap. Rasmussen was one of the first competitors to pit and came in on Lap 3 for a set of primary black tires. He rejoined the field, fighting for position in a pack of cars that included his teammate.
- A brief delay was the culprit for Rasmussen losing valuable seconds on his next stop. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew completed the stop as quickly as possible, but Rasmussen dropped to 23rd. Green flag conditions continued and the field spread out along the circuit, limiting Rasmussen’s opportunities to make up additional positions. A third stop followed on Lap 60 and he remained 23rd, where he would finish the race