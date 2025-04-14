Arrow McLaren 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Race Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Prix Race Report

Streets of Long Beach

Race date: Sunday, April 13

Round: 3/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 177.12/285.05 km

Length: 1.97 miles/3.17 km

Number of turns: 11

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 12th

Finishing position: P3

Championship position: 3rd, 96 points “This one is dedicated to the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew as we had to rebuild the car yesterday. I tubbed the car in Qualifying and this is to them, as well as Jon Edwards, who was close to Kyle Larson and with us during the month of May. I was on Lap 42 and saw that I had 109 seconds left of overtake. Then, I forgot about it, and then it ended up paying dividends at the end. Felix Rosenqvist was being nice in Turn 1 but I’m just proud of the team. With the work they all put in yesterday, I told them that I’ll get them a couple of beers when we got home next week, but getting them a trophy is good, too.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 9th

Finishing position: P13

Championship position: 6th, 80 points “The highlight of the weekend remains being the fans. Everybody came out to support us and cheer for me and the team. It was just a very dissapointing race for us.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 11th

Finishing position: P20

Championship position: 23rd, 26 points “Obviously, I wasn’t 100% today, but I’m proud that I gave it my all. Even still, I am a bit disappointed that we aren’t coming away from this weekend with a better result. The No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet had good pace, but it wasn’t a totally clean day and we left some points on the table. I’m grateful for the care I’ve gotten from the INDYCAR Medical Team and the support from Arrow McLaren today, and hopefully we can build on this heading into the biggest month of the year.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“It was an up and down weekend, but big props to the team. We had a few mishaps yesterday but as a team, we survived a tough Saturday after we had a gearbox issue on Pato’s car and Christian’s car was tubbed. While we may have missed a bit on strategy in some ways today, Christian brought home a podium. We raced for Jon Edwards today, a dear friend, and hopefully we can continue to keep improving going forward.”