  • April 13, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. Post Warm-up Notes…

Post Warm-up Notes and Tires Designations for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Callum Ilott in Saturday practice at Long Beach. Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones By Patrick Stephan To follow up on the Prema issue with the #90 car for Callum Ilott, we heard from the team that the issue was with the clutch. On Friday, Callum had told a group of us that having a clean weekend…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.