Kyle Kirkwood’s pole sitting car is on Pit Lane prior to the Sunday Warm-up at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Thanks to Steve for sending some the first set of notes this morning. Forgot to mention this yesterday, but as of Saturday morning, “and for the…...
Morning Warm-up Notes and Results: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- April 13, 2025
- 15 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.