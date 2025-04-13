Kyle Kirkwood leads Honda top five in Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach qualifying

April 12, 2025

— LONG BEACH, CA

Kyle Kirkwood took pole in a dominant performance for Honda’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams

Colton Herta lines up second, locking out the first row for Andretti Global

Honda-powered cars go 1-2-3-4-5 in Honda’s home race

Kyle Kirkwood will lead the field to green for the 50th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as part of a Honda sweep of the top five starting positions in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field.

This result is Kirkwood’s second pole at Long Beach, in 2023 he also started at the front of the field and led 53 laps en route to his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory—part of a Honda 1-5 sweep at the checkered flag.

Kirkwood will line up alongside his Andretti Global teammate, Colton Herta, on the front row. Championship leader and winner of the first two races of the 2025 season, Alex Palou, and 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach polesitter, Felix Rosenqvist, will make up the second row. While the third Honda-powered Andretti Global car of Marcus Ericsson rounds out the top five for Honda at their home race.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Honda Qualifying Results

1st Kyle Kirkwood

2nd Colton Herta

3rd Alex Palou

4th Felix Rosenqvist

5th Marcus Ericsson

7th Marcus Armstrong

14th Scott Dixon

16th Graham Rahal

17th Kyffin Simpson

20th Louis Foster -R

23rd Devlin DeFrancesco

25th Rinus VeeKay

26th Jacob Abel-R Andretti Global Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda R – Rookie

Quotes

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) qualified first: “Amazing day for Honda and Andretti Global. A front row lockout for us in the #27 and #26 cars and just a great day for Honda power—top five here at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This is a huge result for us as a team, a huge result for Honda, and it gives us a great starting spot to give ourselves the best chance of winning here tomorrow. Should be a great one!”

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda) qualified second: “Happy to be starting on the front row for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. I think we have some really strong cars here at Andretti Global and locking out the front row gives us a great shot tomorrow.”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified third: “Not number one today, but P3 for tomorrow. It’s a top five with all Honda, that’s pretty amazing. It’s a solid qualifying for us. You always want more, and we felt like we were going to be fighting a little bit more, but it was good! It was fun out there and to fight. We just missed it a little bit. Great job by Honda locking out the top five and for us, starting third, it’s a great opportunity to decide on a strategy and have a clean race and move up. The #10 DHL Honda has been amazing so hopefully we can get the win tomorrow.”

Honda at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Honda has scored 17 victories on the streets of Long Beach—starting with Jimmy Vasser in 1996 and most recently with Scott Dixon just last year.

Other Honda-powered winners at Long Beach include Alex Zanardi (1997-98), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Paul Tracy (2000), Helio Castroneves (2001), Michael Andretti (2002), Dario Franchitti (2009), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2010), Mike Conway (2011), Takuma Sato (2013), James Hinchcliffe (2017), and Alexander Rossi (2018-19), Colton Herta (2021) and Kyle Kirkwood (2023).

Where to Watch

Television coverage of Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach starts at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET on Fox. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).

