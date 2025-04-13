Dale Coyne Racing Long Beach Qualifying Report

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Qualifying report

Long Beach, California (Saturday, April 12, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) will start 25th alongside teammate Jacob Abel (No. 51 Abel Construction Honda) for the 50th Anniversary Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

VeeKay took to the track in Group 1, Round 1 of qualifying on the green alternate Firestone tires.

After getting a feel for the car and bringing his tires and brakes up to temperature, minor adjustments were made for his final run.

The Dale Coyne Racing crew fitted VeeKay with a fresh set of alternate Firestone tires for a final push.

The No. 18 entry ultimately set a lap time of 1:08.232, missing out on advancing to the Firestone Fast 12.

Post-qualifying quote:

“That was a bit unfortunate. We started the weekend from a less than ideal position. We made a big swing with the setup overnight and saw some improvement, but we’re still not where we want to be in terms of grip for qualifying. It’s not for a lack of effort everyone is working very hard. We’ll regroup, make the right changes, and be ready for tomorrow. Thanks to all my supporters, including askROI. Tomorrow brings new opportunities to improve.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 Abel Construction, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

The rookie hit the track on alternate Firestone tires for his first-ever qualifying session at the historic Long Beach street circuit.

Abel pitted mid-session for a new set of alternate tires and received additional setup changes from the Dale Coyne Racing crew.

He went on to set a lap time of 1:08.505.

Abel is set to start the Long Beach Grand Prix from P26.

Post-qualifying quote:

“That was a tough qualifying session. We rolled off the truck not in a great spot and had some minor electrical gremlins that cost track time. We took a big swing overnight to find improvements, and while we did make gains, it just wasn’t quite enough. Tomorrow is a new day, and I’m confident we’ll keep making progress. This race tends to be a bit of a wildcard, so I’m hoping we can move up through the field and make the most of our strategy.”

Next Up:

50th Anniversary Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – Sunday, April 13, 2025 (FOX)