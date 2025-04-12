QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of Long Beach

STREETS OF LONG BEACH QUALIFYING NOTES

STARTING POSITIONS

8th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

18th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet RACE: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

TRACK: Streets of Long Beach

LOCATION: Long Beach, California, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 90 laps BROADCAST: Sunday – 1:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 8th: “It has been a rough day and a half in Long Beach. We didn’t start strong in Practice 1, but the whole team is constantly working to improve as the sessions go on. We are relieved after qualifying, considering where we were to start the weekend! Christian (Rasmussen) had a good lap as well so there is a lot of potential for both cars tomorrow.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN LONG BEACH STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 8

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 5 BEST START: 1st (2018, 2019)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2018, 2019) CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 149

WINS: 8 POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 92 LAPS LED: 996 Alexander Rossi will start from inside the Top 10 in his 150th NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. For the second race in a row, Rossi advanced beyond the first round of qualifications. In Round 2, Rossi set the 9th fastest lap of the session. After another competitor caused a red flag, Rossi will move up to 8th on tomorrow’s starting grid in the streets of Long Beach.



The Grand Prix of Long Beach is one of three events on the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar that takes place in the 33-year-old Rossi’s home state of California. The Nevada City native is a back-to-back winner in Long Beach, earning victories from the pole position in both 2018 and 2019. Over those two years, Rossi led 151 of the possible 170 laps. He has competed in the event eight times, with five of his last six starts yielding Top 10 finishes. ECR’s No. 20 Chevrolet, which Rossi drives, was the winning car in the 2014 Grand Prix of Long Beach with Mike Conway behind the wheel.



Rossi’s first season with ECR is off to a strong start. He earned his first Top 10 finish in his first race with the team, bringing the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet home in 10th place in the streets of St. Petersburg. He started sixth in The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix a few weeks later, placing ECR in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. During the race, he began to encounter an issue with temperature of the hybrid unit and was not able to deploy at regular intervals. However, Rossi worked diligently to manage the issue until the checkered flag and scored his second Top 10 finish in as many races with a ninth place.



Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand now serves as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including Grand Prix of Long Beach. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 18th: “We’ve just been kind of chasing the car all weekend. While we have been struggling a bit, we took a step forward in this session, so that’s a positive! The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet team has done a good job in getting the car headed in the right direction. Qualifying this year has been our Achilles heel, we’ve been moving forward in the races but have not been able to qualify super well. In the races, the car has been pretty good so hopefully that will continue tomorrow and we’ll see where we end up!”