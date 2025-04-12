Qualifying Notes and Results: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

By Patrick Stephan One of the more crucial qualifying sessions of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Seasons got started with the track temp at 82.4F and the air temp at just 62F. Note that Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren team was still working to finish up a gearbox replacement as of at least 11:10am when I last…...



