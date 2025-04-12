The #45 of Louis Foster passing under the Acura Bridge on a chilly Saturday morning in Long Beach. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Good morning race fans from a chilly/warm/humid morning at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, where we have overcast skies (marine layer), with the air temp hitting 59F half…...
Morning Warm-up Notes: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- April 12, 2025
- 16 minutes read
