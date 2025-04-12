Arrow McLaren 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Practice Report

Streets of Long Beach

Practice date: Friday, April 11

Round: 3/17

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 177.12 miles/285.05 km

Length: 1.97 miles/3.17 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST Qualifying: Saturday, 11:35 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Saturday, 11:35 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. PST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. PST Green flag: Sunday, 1:52 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Sunday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. PST on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P9, 1:07.7108

Total laps: 23

“Rough start to the session, but we made up some ground afterward. I think me getting used to the car, there was a bit of a shock with how different it was compared to what I had been used to. We made good progress throughout the session, and we got to a point where we’re decently happy. We were a little worried after we did our Firestone Alternate tire run to see what everyone else was able to do because the 10 car was still faster on primary tires at that time but didn’t really improve and the fastest laps on the alternatives weren’t really different to where we were. We expected a bigger split between the two. We’ll see tomorrow, and at the moment we still have some work to do.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P11, 1:07.8607

Total laps: 20

“Overall, I think it was a strong day for us. We rolled off in a pretty happy window, progressed from there and made some good changes. We had solid pace on the Firestone Alternate tires, so I think at a place where Qualifying is historically important that we’re in a good spot with pace. I think this is the strongest we’ve rolled off this year, so there are a lot of positives. I’m excited to see where the weekend goes.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P13, 1:07.9477

Total laps: 7

“It was a challenging first session – not a lot of laps turned. I’m glad we were able to get the Firestone Alternate tire on there at the end to get somewhat of read. I know what I need from the car for Qualifying, so now it’s just all about finding the set up to get us there.”