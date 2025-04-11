  • April 12, 2025
  1. Home
  2. TSO News
  3. NTT INDYCAR Series…

NTT INDYCAR Series – Practice 1 Notes and Results: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Will Power gets ready for practice at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens By Patrick Stephan After I sent that first note earlier today with the weather and schedule, it was time to head over for this weekend’s INDYCAR Media Bullpen session. I’ve gotten some of those quotes transcribed, so…...

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

Useful Links

About
TSO News
Team PR
League PR
TSO Travel Tips
INDYCAR Schedule
Photo Galleries

Membership

Register
Mail Preferences
Your TSO Subscription

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All Rights Reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.