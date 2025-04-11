Will Power gets ready for practice at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens By Patrick Stephan After I sent that first note earlier today with the weather and schedule, it was time to head over for this weekend’s INDYCAR Media Bullpen session. I’ve gotten some of those quotes transcribed, so…...
NTT INDYCAR Series – Practice 1 Notes and Results: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- April 11, 2025
- 49 minutes read
