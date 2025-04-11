Chip Ganassi Racing Launches 2025 Trading Cards
April Proceeds to Benefit the American Red Cross
INDIANAPOLIS (April 11, 2025) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) is continuing its 35th anniversary celebrations with the launch of its 2025 trading cards. This year, the cards will honor important wins and milestones throughout CGR’s history.
Proceeds from card sales will benefit select charities throughout the year. To start, April proceeds will support the American Red Cross for their disaster relief efforts across the country.
Cards are available for purchase now at chipganassiracing.com/cgrcards.
Notes of Interest:
- Supporting Communities in Need: Recent wildfires in Los Angeles hit too close to home for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES community, which visits Southern California this weekend for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Card sales this April will benefit the American Red Cross, which responds to disasters across the country including the devastating wildfires that hit the Los Angeles area earlier this year.
- The Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes, and volunteers are always ready to help those in need by providing safe shelter, food, relief supplies, emotional support, health services and more. That includes the record-breaking wildfires in California, which destroyed more than 16,000 structures. Red Cross responders ensured no one faced this heartbreaking time alone.
- Celebrating CGR’s Past and Present: This year’s trading cards feature iconic names across the 35 years of CGR’s history. Packs could include legends like Alex Zanardi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Jimmy Vasser, Scott Pruett or Sterling Marlin, alongside today’s stars Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Kyffin Simpson.