Chip Ganassi Racing Launches 2025 Trading Cards

April Proceeds to Benefit the American Red Cross

INDIANAPOLIS (April 11, 2025) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) is continuing its 35th anniversary celebrations with the launch of its 2025 trading cards. This year, the cards will honor important wins and milestones throughout CGR’s history.

Proceeds from card sales will benefit select charities throughout the year. To start, April proceeds will support the American Red Cross for their disaster relief efforts across the country.

Cards are available for purchase now at chipganassiracing.com/cgrcards.

Notes of Interest: