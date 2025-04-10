True AGI Extends its Partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2025

After partnering with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, TrueAGI, the pioneering artificial general intelligence company, has renewed its technical partnership for the 2025 season. TrueAGI’s branding will continue to be featured on both the No. 76 and No. 77 cars. David Brown, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Technical Director, had this to say about the renewed partnership, “As I begin my first year with Juncos Hollinger Racing, we couldn’t be more excited about our continued partnership with TrueAGI.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES presents unique engineering challenges, and TrueAGI’s systems are helping us address these with innovative solutions. We are looking forward to developing this relationship throughout the season and seeing how far we can push the boundaries of performance together.

“Continuing our partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing allows us to showcase TrueAGI’s capabilities in one of the most demanding environments—INDYCAR racing” said Dr. Robert Werko, Founder of True AGI. “This collaboration provides valuable insights and rigorous testing for our AGI solutions, ensuring they deliver immediate, measurable benefits across industries. We’re proud to demonstrate practical, responsible AI innovation on the racetrack and beyond, driving progress for both businesses and society.”

TrueAGI and Juncos Hollinger Racing will continue to collaborate on artificial intelligences initiatives, where TrueAGI’s advanced artificial intelligence systems will be tested in the demanding environment of INDYCAR racing. These developments will not only benefit the team’s on-track performance but will also advance TrueAGI’s business solutions across various industries.